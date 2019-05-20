Glen Rose High School has announced that Sharon Lawler is this year’s Tiger’s Eye recipient.

Lawler moved to Glen Rose in 1965, and graduated in 1966 from Glen Rose High School. She has an Associate Degree in Health Information Management.

She has lived in Glen Rose for the last 53 years. She has two children, Kendall Garrett and Kelsi Carpenter, who also graduated from Glen Rose ISD. They both currently reside in Glen Rose as well. Sharon has five grandchildren, with one of them still currently in Glen Rose High School: Molly Beauchamp, she'll be a Senior next year.

She started working at Marks English Hospital in 1966, when it was still on Barnard Street at that time. She continued to work at Glen Rose Medical Center for the next 50 years. She was over the Medical Records Department, Physician Credentialing, and a part of the Administration Staff. Currently she is the Director of Volunteer Services. She has worked for the hospital for 50 years, she's the friendly face that's there welcoming you always with a smile. And helping in anyway she can.

Back in the 1970's, Sharon was one of many women who helped compose the very first Fire Department Lady Auxilary Cookbooks, which continued for many years afterwards. In the 1980's Sharon was on the Chamber of Commerce Board. She has been a member of First Baptist Church for 53 years, and is very active in the Womens Mission Union at the church and in her church community. From helping with missions, nursery, cooking for the youth group on Wednesday, along with being a part of the kitchen crew, who helps with dinners, she has been active in her church. She has been a member of the Somervell County Cancer Support group for many years. Sharon is a cancer survivor herself; she battled breast cancer and is currently cancer free for the past 10 years. She supports this cause very strongly and is passionate about this, as it is very near and dear to her.

Sharon was honored by receiving the Glen Rose Citizen of the Year award in 2014. She recieved the Old Texan Award in 2018. She volunteers during city elections, at Helping Hands and PaPa's Pantry at the food bank and anywhere as needed.

Sharon loves supporting our local school kids by attending numerous sporting events and school activities.

She always looks forward to getting her Senior Silver Card. Sharon truly loves this community, this town we all call home. We are the ones that are blessed to have her in it, Glen Rose runs through us all. She is proud to be a TIGER!