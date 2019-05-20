In observance of Memorial Day, all Tarleton State University administrative offices are closed and classes dismissed Monday, May 27.

All Tarleton campus locations resume normal operating hours Tuesday, May 28.

The Dick Smith Library, The Texan Hall Library in Fort Worth, Student Health & Counseling Center, Tarleton Alumni Association offices and the university’s Welcome Center will close in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Offices at the Dora Lee Langdon Cultural & Educational Center in Granbury are also closed, as is the W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in Thurber.

The university’s Recreational Sports Center will operate with modified hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Memorial Day and will reopen at 6 a.m. May 28.

For campus emergencies during the holiday, contact the University Police Department at 254-968-9265 or dial 911.