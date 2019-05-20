WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Panel hosts meetings

on potential bond election

The Williamson County Citizens Bond Committee will host several open house meetings to hear from cities, municipal utility districts, schools and others regarding the potential need for roads and trails around the county.

A meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hallie Jester Williamson County Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers, Round Rock.

Other meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. May 30 at the Precinct 3 Georgetown Annex, 100 Wilco Way, and at 3:30 p.m. June 6 and June 13 at the Williamson County Courthouse, 710 S. Main St., Georgetown.

The purpose of the committee is to review and analyze the infrastructure needs of Williamson County to determine if the county should consider a bond election in November. If the committee decides that bonds are needed to fund projects, the committee is to propose projects to the Commissioners Court for potential funding in bond referendums.

WEST LAKE HILLS

City seeks applicants

for bond advisory panel

The city of West Lake Hills is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the Bond Advisory Committee.

The panel will be made up of five West Lake Hills residents and will review the capital improvement projects proposed by the City Council to be voted on by residents Nov. 5. It will provide an opinion on the suitability and necessity of the proposed projects.

For more information and to apply: westlakehills.org.

HAYS COUNTY

Sheriff's office accepting

junior deputy applications

The Hays County sheriff's office is taking applications for two sessions of the the 2019 Summer Junior Deputy Academy.

One of the academies will be June 11-13 at Dripping Springs Middle School, 111 Tiger Lane. Applications are due by June 5. Another will run July 16-18 at Lehman High School, 1700 Lehman Road, Kyle. Applications are due by July 10.

Both sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of the sheriff’s office will introduce the cadets to functions of law enforcement, including patrol, SWAT, crisis negotiation, criminal investigations, crime scene, K9 unit, and community services. Other first responders, such as the Fire Department and EMS, will demonstrate their services and related equipment.

The academy is open to ages 8-10 who live in Hays County. For an application: hayscountytx.com/law-enforcement/sheriff.

HUTTO

Library to celebrate

$2,5000 grant Tuesday

The Hutto Public Library, at 500 W. Live Oak St., recently received a $2,500 Texas Book Festival 2019 Library Grant and will host a celebration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The grant will be used to enhance the junior nonfiction section for students in kindergarten through seventh grade. The books provided by the grant — letting youths explore science, technology, engineering, social, biographical, cultural and educational subjects — will be on display and available for check-out at the event. Refreshments will be served.

— American-Statesman staff