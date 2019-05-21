The Glen Rose High School graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Glen Rose ISD Auditorium.

Principal of Glen Rose High School Kelly Shackelford said that 123 students will be graduating.

“All of our classes here, together as a whole, we just have really good students. They do anything you ask them to do and this class is no exception. I think they’ve carried on from the classes before them. They’ve carried the torch very well. They’ve kind of given Glen Rose - not only the school district, but the town - a great reputation,” Shackelford said. “They’re just good influences on the younger ones and all of the alumni can look back at this class and see their accomplishments and their successes and be very proud of them.”