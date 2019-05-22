A year after 10 people were gunned down at Santa Fe High School, the Texas House on Tuesday gave preliminary approval 128-14 to a sweeping school safety bill that would increase state funding to better secure schools.

Senate Bill 11 also would require school districts to better identify students who are at risk of hurting themselves and others and would require more emergency response training for school employees.

The bill "improves school safety at each campus in the State of Texas. This legislation is inspired by the students, the faculty and the staff at Santa Fe High School, and I’d like to thank them,” said Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, who presented the bill on the House floor Tuesday.

The bill would give school districts about $50 more per student, for a total cost to the state of $531 million over the next two years, for improving school infrastructures, purchasing security cameras and hiring peace officers and mental health personnel, among other expenses.

It also would require school districts to create multihazard emergency plans, use trauma-informed practices, include substitute teachers in training sessions required for district employees and require that each classroom have access to a telephone or communication device.

During a House committee hearing earlier this year, Flo Rice, who was wounded in the Santa Fe High shooting, recounted how a fellow substitute teacher couldn’t lock a classroom door, allowing the shooter to enter. Students hid in a closet, pinning the door closed with their arms and legs. Unable to dial 911 from a classroom, another substitute teacher had to pull a fire alarm to alert the rest of the campus, Rice said.

Almost all the last-minute changes House members made to SB 11 on Tuesday addressed suicide prevention, including allowing the extra state money districts would receive to be used toward suicide prevention, providing more resources to parents and requiring teachers to undergo suicide prevention training every five years.

Many of the provisions in SB 11 stemmed from recommendations by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, which had led roundtable discussions weeks after the Santa Fe shooting with policy experts and victims of mass shootings.

In the Senate on Tuesday, members approved House Bill 1387, which would expand the number of school marshals, who are school employees trained to carry and use guns on campuses.

Currently, the number of school marshals is capped at one marshal per 200 students on a campus. There are about 170 school marshals statewide, according to Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, the author of HB 1387.

“Anytime we can give local school districts an extra tool in the toolbox to increase school safety, to increase the use of things that will make our kids safer, we ought,” Hefner has said. His bill particularly could help some rural school districts that don't have the ability to hire school resource officers and therefore rely on school marshals for safety.

HB 1387 originally had only doubled the number of marshals, but Republicans with the help of a few House Democrats were able to change the bill to remove the cap. The Senate approved the bill 20-11 on Tuesday.

Abbott’s original recommendation was to double the number of marshals.

The ideas of arming more teachers and staffers has alarmed many Democrats, gun control groups and law enforcement agencies, who have said school marshals potentially could be harmful to student safety.

Law enforcement groups “have been opposed to this … because they think it makes it more difficult for law enforcement officers to identify an assailant, there’s a high risk of unsafe storage and there’s a lack of training for the responsibility of having a weapon inside an educational facility,” Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, has said.