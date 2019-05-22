There’s no excuse for being bored this summer. During June and July, local students have options to learn more about their passions from expert instructors and participate in hands-on learning opportunities at a variety of camps taking place at Tarleton State University.

Band and choir camps for musically inclined students, camps for those who want to learn their way around the kitchen and for future world travelers all take place on the university’s Stephenville campus.

Band Camp

Junior high and high school band students sharpen their skills and develop their musical chops as they prepare for a concert at camp’s end. Camp dates are June 9-13 for junior high and high school students. Cost is $260 for commuters and $349 for resident campers.

For more information, visit www.tarleton.edu/summercamps/band.html.

All-State Choir Camp

High school choral students participate in an intensive study of the upcoming All-State repertoire under the baton of Dr. Troy Robertson, Tarleton’s director of choirs. Camp dates are July 7-10, with a final performance in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Cost is $210 for commuters and $299 for resident campers.

To register, go to www.tarleton.edu/summercamps/choir.html.

Growing Up Green Camp

Hosted by Tarleton’s Department of Wildlife, Sustainability & Ecosystem Sciences, Growing Up Green — a cooking/gardening class — provides hands-on learning opportunities for students of all ages.

Participants will learn safe kitchen practices along with gardening and food preparation techniques. Camp cost of $25 includes T-shirt, all supplies and lunch.

Options include senior chef, for students entering seventh through 12th grades, on June 17; mommy and me, a class for parents or guardians and children ages 4-7 on June 18; and junior chef, for ages 7-12, on June 19.

All classes begin at 9 a.m. and take place in Wisdom Gym, Room KINE 176. For more information, email Paula McKeehan at pmckeehan@tarleton.edu.

Kidz Camp

Campus Recreation Kidz Camp provides children ages 6 to 12 an opportunity to develop fitness, nutritional, athletic, interpersonal and analytical skills. Activities help campers become more independent, enhance self-confidence and develop mind and body in a fun and safe learning environment.

Campers will participate in a wide variety of cooperative activities, including capture the flag, dodgeball, wall climbing, swimming, kayaking, crafting and outdoor skills in sessions in July and August. For more information, email recsports@tarleton.edu.

Mini session – July 1-3; $50

Session 1 – July 8-12; $100

Session 2 – July 15-19; $100

Session 3 – July 22-26; $100

Session 4 – July 29-Aug. 2; $100

Session 5 – Aug. 5-9; $100

Passport Camp – Ireland Edition

Students will learn about the culture, customs and ways of life of the people of Ireland using hands-on activity-based learning. Cost is $100. Campers meet at 9 a.m. June 10-13 in the Thompson Student Center, Room 27. For more information, contact Dr. Chris Sloan at sloan@tarleton.edu or Dr. Amber Bozer at bozer@tarleton.edu.