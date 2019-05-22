University of Texas student David Sikabwe has upgraded the Frank Sinatra classic "Fly Me to the Moon" with a rap verse and we, along with the rest of the internet, are here for it.

Frank Sinatra called. He wanted a rap verse for "Fly Me to the Moon". Happy to oblige.



(My broken glasses are totally an aesthetic choice.)pic.twitter.com/CIMQha1oii

— David Sikabwe (@thustweetsdavid)May 21, 2019

Here's the lyrics. This had been sitting in my Notes app for almost a year!pic.twitter.com/7HcpmmK6rd

— David Sikabwe (@thustweetsdavid)May 21, 2019

"It's a miracle that Galileo never found you/If he did, he'd say the universe revolves around you."

Swoon.

Lest we forget, social media virility does not a profit make (even if James Corden wants to listen to you "all day").

Our man needs some new glasses. Twitter, you know what to do.

