CENTRAL TEXAS

We Are Blood

seeks Type O donors

We Are Blood, the sole provider of blood to Central Texas hospitals, is experiencing a shortage, especially for O-negative and O-positive blood.

The group is encouraging all eligible donors — even if they are unsure of their blood type — to visit one of three We Are Blood donation locations: at 4300 N. Lamar Blvd. in Central Austin; 3100 W. Slaughter Lane in South Austin; and in Round Rock at 2132 N. Mays St., Suite 900.

O-negative and O-positive blood are important because of their universal tendencies. O-negative blood is the universal blood type and can be transfused into any patient. O-positive blood is the most common blood type, which means many Central Texas patients can receive it.

For more information and mobile locations: weareblood.org.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Liz Carpenter Fountain

temporarily closed

The Liz Carpenter Fountain will be closed through Friday to perform work at the Alliance Children’s Garden.

The fountain and splash pad is at Butler Park, on the west side of the Palmer Events Center, 1000 Barton Springs Road.

For more information: 512-974-9476.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

City department

opens new office

The city of Austin's Economic Development Department has announced the opening of a new office.

The new location, at 5202 E. Ben White Blvd., Suite 400, will consolidate the Cultural Arts, Small Business, Music & Entertainment and the newly formed Heritage Tourism divisioons.

The location will provide consolidated access to programs for capacity building and business development. The facility aims to increase convenience and improve the department’s ability to serve the members of Austin’s creative, historic and entrepreneurial communities.

For more information visit austintexas.gov/edd.

BURNET

Camp Agape to host

bereavement camp

Camp Agape will host its annual bereavement camp July 8-11 at the Camp Buckner Hill Country Retreat and Conference Center, 3835 RM 2342.

Camp Agape is for children ages 7-12 dealing with loss of a parent or other significant familial figure from tragedies such as homicide, suicide, illness or military combat. The camp provides normal summer camp activities, as well as group therapy activities to help children cope.

The organization is also seeking volunteers to help in varying capacities.

For information on registering or volunteering: campagapetexas.org.

WEST AUSTIN

Greek Festival set

for this weekend

The Austin Greek Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St. Stephens School Road.

The festival will include Greek food, dance performances, dance lessons, live music, tours of the church, arts and craft vendors and children’s activities.

Admission is $5 for general admission or free for ages 10 and younger, military and first responders with identification.

For more information: austingreekfestival.org.

ROUND ROCK

Coffee with a Cop

takes place Saturday

The Round Rock Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday at Lamppost Coffee, 1205 Round Rock Ave.

Attendees will be able to meet with officers, ask questions and voice concerns in an effort to break down barriers between residents and the police force.

BASTROP COUNTY

Community Gardens

hosts food truck event

The first Bastrop County Food Truck Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bastrop Community Gardens, 1067 Texas 71.

The event will feature food trucks, kids activities, face painting, a full bar, live music and local retailers.

GEORGETOWN

Group hosts program

on 'square foot gardening'

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will host a program called “Hands-on in the Garden” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 3151 SE Inner Loop.

Linda Burch will discuss "square foot gardening" as well as what to grow and not grow in small spaces. A “hands on” portion will take place after the presentation in the demo gardens to learn more about how to set up a square foot garden.

For more information: 512-943-3300; klwhitney@ag.tamu.edu.

