An effort to seek grant funds to build a Cross Bar Management Area access road is currently in a holding pattern.

In March, Potter County officials agreed to serve as the primary applicant for $3 million via the Texas Federal Lands Access Program for construction improvements to facilitate public access onto and throughout the Bureau of Land Management property. Bureau of Land Management officials said a 19 percent match of $570,000 would be needed on the county and city of Amarillo's behalf.

Meanwhile, Assistant Potter County Attorney Tad Fowler said the application process has been put on hold.

"When the city determined it did not have the legal authority to participate, citing the location is out of the city's territorial jurisdiction, we felt it was necessary to step back and look at other funding sources," he said, noting the project would carry a price tag of $8 million to address the road and additional funds to provide a railroad trestle. "Right now we're back to the drawing board and private donations are an option to explore."

BLM Natural Resource Specialist Adrian Escobar said the site would be a sound complement to Palo Duro Canyon, adding that in 2017, outdoor recreation contributed almost $1 trillion to the nation's economy and almost $60 billion to local and state taxes. City officials echoed similar sentiments about the venue's attributes.

"The area is beautiful," City Manager Jared Miller said previously. "It's not the same as Palo Duro Canyon. It's distinctly different - emblematic of the hilly areas to the northeast of Amarillo. It has nice flat areas, but it's also got valleys and broken, rocky areas. There are a lot of great views, and it's a great place to mountain bike and do cross country running."

A draft phase of the project's timeline provided by BLM reflected the execution of a July 2018 Federal Highway Administration feasibility study with cost estimates; anticipation of receiving the feasibility study results in October 2018; the Federal Land Access Program application would be due May 2019; in 2020 the grant would be awarded; and in late 2020 to early 2021 public infrastructure construction would have begun.