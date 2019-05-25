Several services are planned for Sunday and Monday to mark Memorial Day on the South Plains.

The Second Baptist Church in Lubbock at 6109 Chicago Ave. will host its 6th annual Memorial Day Service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The guest speaker will be Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Gary Littrel.

Ross Creek, Gold Star brother of Vietnam Medal of Honor Tom Creek, from Amarillo will be speaking about his Medal of Honor brother. Ross Creek also was a Marine.

A prayer service will be hosted, focusing on the safety of our current troops and remembrance of our veterans.

On Monday, a Memorial Day service at the City of Lubbock Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m.

The city estimates there are more than 2,000 veterans who are buried at the Historic City of Lubbock Cemetery. Everyone is encouraged to attend this service and place an American Flag on the grave of a Veteran.

The service is being hosted by the Nancy Anderson Chapter of The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in conjunction with the city cemetery. The service will be held in the gazebo in front of the City of Lubbock Cemetery office at 2011 E 31st St., which is two blocks east of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on East 31st St. According to a news release, admission is free and guests are highly encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, as chair seating will be limited.

Also at 10 a.m., the Lubbock VFW Post 2466 plans to conduct flag ceremonies in a program hosted by Resthaven Funeral Home at Resthaven Memorial Park, 5740 19th St.

The keynote speaker will be Major General Annette Sobel (Ret.) of the U.S. Air National Guard.

The event will also feature Winged Commandos, Marine Corp League, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, Lubbock Police Honor Guard and others in the community.

Music will be provided by Jerry Brownlow, De la Cruz con Amor, L.R. Collins, Mario Pena and Charlie Pitner.

The program includes a rifle salute and the playing of taps. Following the program, a procession will lead to a memorial service at the mausoleum to honor those who have donated their bodies through the Willed Body Program at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

"Donated bodies are used by students studying medicine, pharmacy and other disciplines and are an extremely valuable contribution to the institution and to medicine," reads a news release from the HSC.

Also on Monday, the Meadow Cemetery Association will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. at the Meadow Cemetery.

Following the service, a catered lunch will be served by Danny's Catering at the Meadow Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Donations for the cost of the meal are appreciated.

In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day program will be held at the church.