SOUTH AUSTIN

Event celebrates opening

of Texas 45 Southwest

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority will celebrate the completion of the new 45 Southwest toll road from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Bear Creek Bridge on Texas 45 SW.

The free, community-wide celebration will be on the new road on the Bear Creek Bridge, the most scenic vista on the highway, approximately halfway between FM 1626 and MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1). Attendees should enter Texas 45 SW from 1626 to access parking, which will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The event will include live music from Murphy’s In Laws, food from Burro Cheese Kitchen, popsicles from Mom and Pops, refreshments and family friendly activities such as hula hooping, carnival games, face painting, bean bag toss and crafts.

Weather permitting, the road is scheduled to be opened to traffic June 1. The new road will feature two lanes in each direction, and provide drivers in northern Hays and southern Travis counties a more reliable route into the heart of Austin.

For more information: sh45sw.com.

EAST AUSTIN

Lions Club to host

Memorial Day ceremony

The East Austin Lions Club will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Vietnam Memorial Monument at the corner of Brushy and Cesar Chavez streets.

The flag raising will honor the men and women from East Austin in all military branches who died during the Vietnam War. Mayor Steve Adler will attend, and a playing of taps will end the program.

WEST LAKE HILLS

City offices to close

for Memorial Day, repairs

West Lake Hills city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

City Hall will be closed for a few days in the near future, and may possibly be on a nonstandard schedule and staffing levels, to repair damage from water that recently entered both the administration and Police Department buildings.

The days that were originally planned for closure were May 24 and May 28, but scheduling changes from contractors has led to the postponement of the work to be done. Details will be provided as soon as the new dates for the repair work have been scheduled.

GEORGETOWN

Ted Cruz to speak

at Memorial Day event

The annual Georgetown Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza, 2 Texas Drive, with guest speaker, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

The ceremony honors the men and women of the U.S. armed forces who gave their lives in military service and will feature music from the 36th Infantry Division Band of the Texas Army National Guard, the singing of the national anthem, presentation of wreaths at the Memorial Walls and sounding of taps. The event also includes a flyover by Falcon Flight, a recreational aircraft formation flying team.

The Sun City Community Association will serve refreshments on the social center patio after the ceremony.

ROUND ROCK

Submarine Veterans

to host remembrance

The U.S. Submarine Veterans will host a Memorial Day remembrance at 11 a.m. Monday at the Round Rock Memorial Park, 600 N. Lee St.

Members of the Central Texas Base, U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc., will perform the ceremony honoring those who died in service with the U.S. Submarine Force. The keynote speaker will be Cap. Steve M. Benke, who served as commanding officer on the USS Pennsylvania.

CEDAR CREEK

Cemetery Association

has fundraiser Sunday

The Cedar Creek Cemetery Association will host a fundraiser and picnic at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Old Cedar Creek Schoolhouse, 1185 Texas 21 W.

Donations will be used for the upkeep of the Upper and Lower Cedar Creek Cemeteries. Families are asked to provide salads, vegetables and desserts.

— American-Statesman staff