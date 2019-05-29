WEST AUSTIN

Austin school district

offers Camp Invention

The Austin school district will offer the Camp Invention program to children entering grades K-6 classes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3-7 at 2710 Exposition Blvd.

The weeklong summer program includes lessons that explore connections between science, technology, engineering and innovation. Children will work together to seek solutions to real-world problems and sharpen learning skills while rotating through several modules.

The cost is $280.

To register: invent.org/camp.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Corporate bands to play

at Friday HAAM fundraiser

The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians will present its 12th annual Corporate Battle of the Bands fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd.

Austin-based businesses have entered musicians and bands to perform a concert that raises funds for HAAM, a nonprofit that provides access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s low-income, working musicians. A panel of judges decides the winner, and attendees can vote on a fan favorite.

General admission tickets are free and available at myhaam.org/corporate-battle-of-the-bands.

EAST AUSTIN

Community First Village

hosts free film Friday

Mobile Loaves & Fishes will host a screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” at 8 p.m. Friday at Community First Village, 9301 Hog Eye Road.

Burgers, french fries, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees may bring a chair or blankets.

The screening is free, although a $5 donation will be accepted. For more information and reservations: bit.ly/2YMas0M.

ROUND ROCK

Learn about Medicare

at library Saturday

A Medicare 101 information session will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

Medicare specialist Lee B. Green will provide an overview of Medicare, discuss the costs, how to sign up, the difference between the four parts and the difference between a Medicare supplement and a Medicare Advantage plan.

Green is a licensed insurance agent who specializes in helping Medicare beneficiaries navigate coverage options.

MANOR

ManorPalooza to run

Friday through Sunday

The city of Manor will host the ManorPalooza festival Friday through Sunday at the city’s new park, between the new portion of Ring Road and Old Highway 20 across from Walmart and Eternal Faith Baptist Church on FM 973.

The event will include activities from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, such as carnival rides and attractions, a car show, live music, food and a fireworks show. The Manor Police Department will screen Disney’s “Coco” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to officially open the new park.

For a full list of activities and schedule of events: bit.ly/2HGI9eo.

HAYS COUNTY

Lane closures start

Wednesday on FM 1626

The Texas Department of Transportation will enact alternating closures of one southbound lane of FM 1626 at Onion Creek and Mustang Creek starting Wednesday.

The closures will be from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. with one southbound lane of FM 1626 closed at Onion Creek on Wednesday and Saturday, as well as one southbound lane closed at Mustang Creek on Thursday and Sunday.

ROUND ROCK

Sendero 5K

to be run Saturday

The Sendero 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Community Park trail head, behind the Sam Bass Fire Department, 16248 Great Oaks Drive.

This race is one in the Brushy Creek 5K series. The cost is $5 per person or $10 for a family. Proceeds will go toward trail maintenance.

To register: bit.ly/2X3DsRi.

ELGIN

See 'Little Mermaid'

Thursday at park

The Elgin Parks and Recreation Department will screen “The Little Mermaid” at 8 p.m. Thursday at Elgin Memorial Park, 1127 N. Main St.

The free event will include popcorn, mermaid crafts and concessions available for purchase.

— American-Statesman staff