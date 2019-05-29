Wednesday forecast for Austin: Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll into Central Texas on Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The morning will start with a 30% chance of rain, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s, forecasters said. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Temperatures will hit a high near 88 degrees in the afternoon and stay above 73 degrees at night, forecasters said.

Rain chances will increase to 60% come nighttime when a cold front moves into the Austin metro area and the Hill Country, forecasters said. The front will move in around 9 p.m. and storms could develop with it, bringing damaging 60 mph winds, golf ball-sized hail and up to an inch of rainfall in some areas.

Skies at night will be mostly cloudy and south-southeast winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph.

Storms are expected to move out of the area around 3 a.m., but rain chances will last until Sunday afternoon, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 71.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91.