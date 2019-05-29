Six Glen Rose High School students were named as recipients of Glen Rose Optimist Club scholarships for 2019 during a recent meeting of club members.

They are:

Gillian Campos — Educational Scholarship in memory of Vernon Bohach.

Libby Hinton — Student of the Month Kevin Taylor Scholarship.

Zach Powell — Student of the Month Joe D. Geistweidt Scholarship.

Abigail Rodriguez — Agriculture Logan Starnes Scholarship.

Leslie Barrios — Bill Starnes Fine Arts Scholarship.

Emma Sheffield — Medical Scholarship in memory of Roger Marks.

Also at that meeting, Avril Tovar and Bodee Mausser were named as the Glen Rose Junior High School Optimist Students of the Month, and Natalie Lacey and Noah Phillips were cited as the High School Optimist Students of the Month.