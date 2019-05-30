After suffering a blistering defeat last month in a legal battle with the newly created city of Double Horn, the state attorney general’s office has filed an appeal.

The attorney general’s lawsuit claimed the city of Double Horn did not meet the state’s requirements to incorporate as a Type B general-law municipality.

Residents of a Burnet County subdivision incorporated as a city, in part, to have some control over a planned rock crushing operation near the neighborhood.

Last month, District Judge Evan Stubbs’ ruled on Double Horn’s side.

“This case is about defending the rule of law, preventing abuse of power by a neighborhood, and protecting property rights for all Texans,” Director of Communications Marc Rylander said in an email. “Although we have no objection to a town or village wanting to become its own city, the Double Horn community simply failed to comply with statutory requirements for incorporation.”

The filing not only names the city as a defendant but also includes Mayor Pro Tem R.G. Carver and City Council members Glenn Leisey, Bob Link, James E. Millard and Larry Trowbridge, along with Marshal John Osborne. Double Horn—located in the Spicewood area of Burnet County off Texas 71—incorporated in December, with residents electing its first mayor and City Council in February. The 2-square-mile city includes a project site permitted in January to be developed as a rock crushing operation, or quarry, as well as the subdivision’s residential homes.The city has said that one of the reasons it incorporated was to exert some level of restraint over the operations of the quarry owned by Spicewood Crushed Stone, a subsidiary of Dalrymple Construction Co. of Pine City, N.Y.

The Texas Third Court of Appeals list of case events shows the state’s brief is due June 4. Until then, the city’s attorney Patty Akers said she can only speculate the basis for the appeal.

“They’re probably going to make the same arguments they made to the judge,” she said of the attorney general’s office. “Right now, we’re kind of waiting to see what the allegations are going to be.”

In the lower court, attorney Ken Richardson, representing Paxton’s office, argued the community was merely a subdivision and not a functioning village or town with schools and stores. He also said the quarry property wasn’t a part of Double Horn since it was rural and wouldn’t be able to contribute to a neighborhood that is residential in nature.

Stubbs found many other cities in similar situations as Double Horn have incorporated without interference from the attorney general’s office and inferred Dalrymple was “pounding on the attorney general’s door” to file the lawsuit.

“I’m sure that they think they can push the city and are assuming the citizens have limited resources,” Akers said in reference tofunds the fledgling city has collected from its residents to defend the state agency lawsuit. She said the city has a statutory requirement to file a response within a specified time after the petitioner files its brief.Akers said she has yet to encounter a lawsuit such as the one brought by the state against Double Horn.

“This is pretty unusual,” she said, adding the special type of filing brought against the city—quo warranto—is only available to the attorney general or county attorney offices. “And, those entities in the past have not gotten involved in the business of other political subdivisions.”Phone calls to Dalrymple were not returned as of press time.