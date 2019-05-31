25 years ago:

PORTSMOUTH, England - Fifty years after the Allies stormed the Normandy beaches on D-Day, President Clinton and leaders of 13 other nations will commemorate the day historians hail as one of the most crucial of the 20th century.

50 years ago:

AUSTIN - Texas legislators passed and sent to the governor Saturday a history-making state minimum wage bill and a measure boosting teacher pay an average of $1,800 over the next two schools years.

75 years ago:

Misses Lula Kate Rhea of Eighteenth Street and Betty Bomar of Eighteenth Street are en route to San Diego, Calif. to visit with relatives.

100 years ago:

WANTED - To buy an unimproved section. What have you to offer?