Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council officials say they are excited about the goal of establishing a Tourism Public Improvement District here coming to fruition. CVC officials said they have been tracking the legislation's progression throughout the state legislative session and the measure establishing the groundwork for cities to form TPID's has now reached the governor's desk.

"Since the bill that passed is the omnibus bill, it allows every city in the state to enact a Tourism Public Improvement District if their hoteliers agree," Dan Quandt, the CVC's senior vice president said. "It authorizes all of the hoteliers in the jurisdiction to charge a fee that they could then use to beautify or other ways attract people to the community. We may have a little ways before something happens, but it's very exciting."

Before the omnibus bill avenue was pursued, officials said Amarillo was originally one of five cities seeking a TPID designation during the current state legislative session, joining Waco, Frisco, Denton and El Paso. Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio currently have the provision in place.

Officials said TPIDs normally include actions requiring a petition be signed by a majority of the hoteliers within the district, in addition to approval from the local governing body. Additionally, a board of directors comprised of area hoteliers is established, enabling hoteliers that raise funds to determine how the funds are spent, per general operating guidelines. Additionally, officials said funds generated by cities with TPID designations, who often fund the initiative via an inclusive room fee, have been used to promote conventions, leisure travel and other tourist driven endeavors.

City officials said the TPID designation is a valuable tool for hoteliers and noted the initiative has been unanimously favored by local hotel operators.