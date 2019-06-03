Silent Wings Museum will host its annual D-Day Commemoration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. There will be free admission all day and the event is open to the public.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the day that 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of heavily fortified French coastline to fight Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy, France, during World War II.

The June 6, 1944, invasion was supported by more than 5,000 ships and 13,000 aircraft. Though the death toll was high --- an estimated 9,000 Allied troops were killed --- the invasion gave the Allied Forces a foot-hold in Europe.

On June 8 and 9, the museum will host vintage aircraft from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These include a C-47 "Southern Cross," the Greatest Generation Aircraft, and a World War II-era aircraft from the Texas Air Museum.

Also featured will be World War II-era vehicles courtesy of Ricky's Auto Repair; WWII living history groups; children's activities and more.

There will also be a showing of the documentary film, "D-Day Remembered."

This award-winning documentary of the invasion of Normandy, uses rare video footage and pictures from British, American, and German archives.

It also includes the voices and recollections of more than 50 D-Day participants who were involved in the staging of the invasion in Britain or were on the beaches of France.

For more information about this event, visit silentwingsmuseum.com or call (806) 775-3049. The museum is located at 6202 N. Interstate 27.