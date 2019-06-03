A shooting late Sunday night left one woman dead, and a man injured.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a report of an injured woman in the 2700 block of East Second Street around 11:55 p.m. Officers located 37-year-old Cassie Oden, who soon after died at the scene.

Through the initial investigation, it was discovered a shooting had occurred in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers were advised a suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle occupied by Oden and three others. The victims fled the area and called for help, according to a news release from LPD.

A second person inside the vehicle, 24-year-old Preston Beadman, was also struck during the shooting. He was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital with moderate injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the case is being investigated by the Metro Special Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.