The initial step in the long process of ironing out the 2019-20 budget for Somervell County took place Tuesday morning during a Commissioners Court meeting.

County Judge Danny Chambers said that it was a preliminary level meeting to kick off the process that will last about eight weeks.

Chambers indicated that the process of sorting out the needs of each county department will continue through July, as it does each year.

Once budget figures come more into focus, the data will then be in the hands of County Auditor Brian Watts to sort out.

Chambers then will have until midnight on July 31 to file his overall budget package, he said.