Granbury Theatre Company will host Fortunate Son, a musical tribute to the classic rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, on June 18-20 to kick off the Summer Concert Series at the historic Granbury Opera House.

Combining timeless CCR favorites and John Fogerty solo hits, Fortunate Son truly personifies the spirit and grit of America’s favorite rock and roll band! This show is for all ages and unites classic rock, country, blues, and folk music fans together like no other tribute act can.

The band will perform several genres including the swampy blues of “Born on the Bayou” and “Green River,” to the country influences of “Bad Moon Rising,” “Lodi,” and “Lookin’ Our My Back Door” and rock anthems such as “Proud Mary, “Centerfield,” “Who’ll Stop The Rain,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” All these classics are delivered with the authentic sound, look, and feel of John Fogerty.

Armed with vintage gear, Rickenbackers, Les Pauls, Fender, and Kustom Amps, Fortunate Son is "Rockin’ All Over the World" including some concerts for troops abroad and veterans groups.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. June 18, 19 and 20.

Tickets are $40 (floor) and $35 (balcony).

Future events in the Summer Concert Series are:

• July 30 - Aug. 1 (Tuesday-Thursday): Infinite Journey, a tribute to Journey

• Aug. 30 - Sept. 1 (Labor Day Weekend): Liverpool Legends, a tribute to The Beatles

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.