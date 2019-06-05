Joseph Micah Brunt, a 42-year-old Somervell County resident who is a registered sex offender, was arrested May 28 and charged with a felony count of voyeurism involving a child under 14 years of age.

A woman who identified herself on a Facebook post as the mother of a 13-year-old boy involved in the incident wrote that a man she later identified as Joseph Micah Brunt followed her son into the restroom at Big Rocks and "peeked over the stall while my son was changing clothes."

She also wrote that after her son ran out of the restroom, a photo was taken of the man’s vehicle, and four deputy vehicles arrived "within minutes" at Big Rocks and made the arrest after a 911 call was made.

Brunt is facing a state jail felony count in connection with the incident, which occurred at Big Rocks State Park in Glen Rose. His bond on that charge is $15,000, and he remained in the Somervell County Jail as of press time.

He was also charged with disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor that carries a $240 fine.

Brunt’s criminal record includes a 2011 conviction on a felony count of indecency with a child by exposure, which was in Dallas County, according to jail records.

Brunt’s current address is listed on Somervell County’s jail records as being on FM 205.