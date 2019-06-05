According to the CDC, measles symptoms generally appear about a week to two weeks after a person is infected.

Symptoms include:

• High fever

• Cough

• Runny nose

• Red, watery eyes

A few days after symptoms start, tiny white spots called Koplik spots may appear inside the mouth.

Three to five days after the initial symptoms begin, a rash breaks out. The rash consists of small red spots, some of which are lightly raised. The face is usually the first to show signs of a rash which usually starts at the hairline.

Over the next few days, the rash spreads down the arms and trunk, then over the thighs, lower legs and feet. The spots may join together as they spread from the head throughout the rest of the body. When the rash appears, the fever rises sharply, often as high as 104 to 105.8 F.

An individual infected with measles can spread the virus for about eight days, beginning four days before the rash becomes visible and ending after the rash has been present for four days.