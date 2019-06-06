Members of the Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas recently attended the organization's 128th annual convention In Austin.

The chapter received the coveted Six Star Award for completing projects like donating a book to a school library, having a chapter of Children of the Republic of Texas, dedicating memorial medallions placed on the graves of citizens of the Republic of Texas and increasing in membership.

DRT members are women who are direct descendants of a man or woman who honorably served the Republic of Texas prior to February 1846.

For more information, visit www.drtinfo.org or call registrar Toni Morgan at 254-396-1162.