Three fun, free dates to promote the Somervell County Library’s Summer Reading Program will be underway there soon for children of all ages.

The first will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, when “Professor Q.B.” will be performing as a clown working with puppets to promote reading to children.

The second date will be Tuesday, June 25, featuring “Critter Man” David Kleven, who usually brings interesting snakes, bugs and even a baby alligator. The starting time is set for 10:30 a.m.

The final date of the series will be Tuesday, July 2, featuring puppeteer and ventriloquist Nancy Worchester.

The Somervell County Library is located at 108 Allen Dr. in Glen Rose.