The Austin City Council postponed a vote on the contract to operate the "iconic" Butler Pitch & Putt, putting off the decision whether to allow the course's long-time operator a second chance after being disqualified from the contract's consideration.

The vote came late Thursday after a slew of motions were called up and failed amid a council that was a few clubs shy of a full bag with Mayor Steve Adler and Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison absent from the meeting.

The item was pushed to June 20, the last meeting before the council goes on summer vacation. That meeting is already setting up to be a whopper, with likely more than 150 agenda items to be considered.

With the council shorthanded, it created a little bit of trial by fire for Council Member Delia Garza, the mayor pro tem who runs meetings in Adler's absence. That included dipping into some Robert's Rules of Order minutiae, and multiple votes in which a majority of the council on the dais were in favor of something only to have it fail because it did not meet the the required six votes needed for passage.

The main back and forth was between Council Member Ann Kitchen, whose district encompasses the pitch and putt, and Council Member Jimmy Flannigan. Kitchen urged rejection of all bids to run the course nestled near Lamar Boulevard between Riverside Drive and Barton Springs Road.

That would allow Lee Kinser, the course's current operator and niece-in-law to the man who designed the course 70 years ago, a second chance at the contract after her bid was disqualified because she failed to sign critical paperwork.

"The bottom line for me is that I think a decision that is important as this, the stewardship of a very important place in our city, I think that needs to be made on the merits not on a technicality," Kitchen said.

Flannigan was against that because he believed it might set precedent of allowing reconsideration of disqualified bids. There was also talk of how this was creating a highly litigious situation, with the loser in the contract likely to sue.

"There are legal requirements and there are consequences when they don’t follow them," Flannigan said of the contract process.

Flannigan's first attempt to postpone the vote failed on a 5-4 vote, with a majority of the dais in favor but falling short of the six votes needed for passage. But then Kitchen's motion to reject all bids failed 4-5. With that, Council Member Alison Alter, who voted against postponement initially, called for Flannigan's motion to postpone to be reconsidered along with the caveat that no further testimony would be allowed.

That caveat irked Council Member Kathie Tovo. Tovo then called for the postponement to be amended to allow for more testimony on June 20. That failed 3-6. Then Tovo called for the postponement to be amended to allowing testimony only from new speakers. That also failed 3-6.

Alter then switched her initial vote against postponement, and postponement passed 6-3 with Council members Kathie Tovo, Leslie Pool and Kitchen against.

For the audience, most of whom were supporters of Kinser and first timers to an Austin City Council meeting, it became a crash course in civics.

"I have a newfound respect for what you guys do," said Carol Joseph, speaking to the council in favor of awarding the Butler contract to Kinser. "This is crazy."