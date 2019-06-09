Texans Standing Tall is hosting a forum to address the serious, and sometimes deadly issue of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The goal of the forum is to collaborate to prevent underage drinking and impaired driving in a coordinated and strategic way. It will be held as an alliance with the Texas Department of Transportation, Potter County and the Amarillo Police Department.

“Thanks to various grant programs made possible through TxDOT’s Behavioral Traffic Safety Section, we are able to help bring attention to the dangers of distracted driving as we work to reach our goal of #EndTheStreakTX,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross. “This is a broader word-of-mouth and social media effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel. Since Nov. 8, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day, so we ask all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on our roadways.”

The APD shares its weekly number of DWI arrests in Randall and Potter counties on social media for "DWI Monday."

"For several years, the statistics on drunk driving in Potter County in particular are fairly alarming," said Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley. "Amarillo as a whole reflects numbers of drunk drivers that tend to exceed the state average."

Brumley is one of the featured speakers at the free event, and he will primarily talk about drunk driving prosecution in Potter County.

"We're not going to make people stop drinking; we tried that with Prohibition and it didn't work," he said. "So what we have to do is focus on the safe alternatives to make sure that people, when they get on the road, are not impaired."

In addition to Brumley, APD Chief Ed Drain and David and America Elizalde, who’s young daughter Andrea was killed in a drunk driving accident on Easter Sunday, are also scheduled speakers for the free forum.

"Those stories always have a powerful way of motivating people to maybe think twice and think about getting involved in their circle," Brumley said.

Generally in Texas, the first charge of DWI is a Class B Misdemeanor, the second is a Class A Misdemeanor and the third offense is a felony charge.

This year, the APD has filed seven charges against Amarillo bars for serving alcohol to minors.

“We have to get these bartenders and store clerks to realize they are accountable to who they serve alcohol to when it comes to age," Drain said.

Drain said he thinks a full-time advocacy group would go a long way to cutting down the exorbitant numbers of drinking and driving.

"I think we needed a MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) chapter," he said. “It’s a good brand, people understand it and they have been effective nationwide in changing peoples’ perspective on drinking and driving.”

Drain said he has teamed up with Elizalde to bring MADD to Amarillo or organize a group with the same focus and goals.

“I would like to see an advocacy group speaking out locally and holding the PD accountable, take on politicians and administrators if their not doing the right thing and to call out the media," he said.

Brumley added, "If we can rally community interest to exert social pressure as well as the legal pressure we can put on people who are considering ... not making the arrangements to have a sober driver, then it's worth the effort."