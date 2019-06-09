POTTER COUNTY

Potter County 47th District Court

Adam William Patton. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram / less than 4 grams. Punishment assessed eight years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $500 fine and costs.

Trenton Jabar Turner. Deferred adjudication on three charges. (1) Two counts of criminal nonsupport. Punishment assessed five years probation and costs on each count. (2) Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass and (3) injury to child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury. Defendant received four years probation and costs on each charge.

Potter County 181st District Court

Diane Francesca Duran. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Punishment assessed six years probation and costs.

Potter County 320th District Court

Alfredo Luna. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed 180 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Sean Erin Everett. Deferred adjudication. Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Defendant received three years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Marcy Beart Khamphoumy. Deferred adjudication on two charges. (1) Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram and (2) fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than 50 items. Defendant received five years probation, $500 fine and costs on each charge.

Maximiliano Perez. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 365 days in Potter County Detention Center, $500 fine and costs.

Leslie Sabelle Solomon. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Candice Leigh Robinson. Deferred adjudication. Online harassment-name/persona to create page. Defendant received four years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Aundene Lopez. Deferred adjudication. Secure execution of document by deception, more than $1,500 / less than $20,000. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

David Earl Hase. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed four years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Amanda Faye Boone. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams / less than 200 grams. Defendant received five years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Sarah Jean Cook. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram / less than 4 grams. Punishment assessed seven years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $500 fine and costs.

Andrew Blain Frosch. Judgment. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

Janson Caldwell. Judgment. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Punishment assessed 15 years in state jail and costs.

Abel Delacruz Flores. Deferred adjudication. Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Defendant received 10 years probation and costs.

Potter County 108th District Court

Franklin Stevenson Coopwood. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Landon Lee Mullican. Deferred adjudication on two charges of credit or debit card abuse, elderly. Defendant received 10 years probation and costs on each charge.

Robert Mason. Judgment. Sex offenders duty to register life/90 days. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Jeremy Lynn Mayo. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram / less than 4 grams. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Misty Dawn Potts. Judgment. Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than 50 items. Punishment assessed 15 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Bobby Dwayne Savage Jr. Judgment. Forgery of a financial instrument. Punishment assessed nine months in state jail and costs.

RANDALL COUNTY

Randall County 47th District Court

Sonya Davila Fergerson. Deferred adjudication on two counts: Count 1 – stalking and Count 2 – online impersonation-name/persona to create page. Defendant received six years probation and costs on each count.

Celeste Montes. Judgment. Robbery. Punishment assessed eight years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Brian Edward Taylor. Deferred adjudication. Indecency with a child, exposes. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Lucas Denman Liston. Deferred adjudication. Deadly conduct, discharge firearm. Defendant received four years probation and costs.

Randall County 181st District Court

Timothy David Hillen. Judgment. Assault by strangulation. Punishment assessed eight years probation and costs.

Kaleb Matthew McDonald. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail and costs.

Destiny Michelle Reyna. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received three years probation and costs.

Everardo Munoz Jr. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

Randall County 251st District Court

Lori Ann Lang. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a building. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Danny Lee Fry. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, enhanced. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

William Patrick Doan. Judgment on two charges. (1) Theft of property, more than $2,500 / less than $30,000 and (2) unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 14 months in state jail and costs on each charge.

Erma Jean Ward. Judgment. Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous offenses. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

Patrick Deshay Ashley. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, enhanced. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

James Lindsey Cromer. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 365 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Michael Paul Hawks. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed three days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Kody Lynn Fields. Deferred adjudication. Criminal mischief, more than $100 / less than $750. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Christopher Thomas Tarver. Judgment. Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Debra Iliana Lucio. Judgment. Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Shahin Dehghani Mohammadi. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Gerardo Perez. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received six months probation and costs.

Casey Dylan Bretz. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Cesar Olivarez. Deferred adjudication. Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Anna Elizabeth Sain. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 180 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Daniel Winston-Lee Tucker. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

David Allen McKay. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed three days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Adriana Danielle Hernandez. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Kyle Michael Smith. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Jennifer Marie Muncy. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 42 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Ismael JR Ontiveros Jr. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed two years probation and costs.

Jeremy Joshua Rojas. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Rebecca Ann Roderick. Judgment. Issuance of a bad check. Punishment assessed fine and costs.

Ashley Marie Heredia. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Christopher Robin Cummins. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury. Defendant received six months probation and costs.

Jesus Ricardo Cantu. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Anita Lizett Salmeron. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed nine days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Alberto Alaniz Jr. Judgment. Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Spencer Reagan Quaid Strong. Judgment. Possession of dangerous drug. Punishment assessed 102 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Jason Tyler Pacheco. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed 18 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Lavonda Turley Lyles. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed two years probation and costs.