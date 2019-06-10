The Major League Baseball draft wrapped up last week with a number of local players being selected, and one of the most impressive bits of news involved a Texas Tech player and the professional franchise many West Texans claim as their favorite.

Texas Tech shortstop Josh Jung, who has been a key cog in the team’s latest deep foray into the NCAA Tournament, was the No. 8 overall pick. Red Raider athletic historians had to go all the way back to the former two-sport all-Southwest Conference standout Donald Harris to find the last time a Red Raider baseball player was picked so high.

Harris was the fifth overall pick 30 years ago – also by the Texas Rangers.

Jung has been a remarkably consistent performer for the Red Raiders, hitting .340 with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs before the start of the best-of-three super regional against Oklahoma State over the weekend.

“You know, everyone grows up wanting to be a Major League Baseball player, so getting that opportunity will be awesome,” Jung said in our story.

Overall, he was one of seven Red Raiders to be picked in the three-day event. During the past seven years, Tech now has had 48 players chosen in the MLB draft under head coach Tim Tadlock and his staff.

The next day three more Red Raiders were selected as Gabe Holt and Taylor Floyd were drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh and 10th rounds, respectively, and Caleb Kilian was taken by San Francisco Giants in the eighth round. On the final day of the draft, three more Red Raiders were chosen: John McMillon, Caleb Freeman and Cameron Warren. McMillon went to the Tigers, Freeman to the White Sox and Warren to the Reds.

Joining them were three Lubbock Christian University players – Keaton Greenwalt, Phillies; Chandler Casey, Astros; and Hill Alexander, Tampa Bay.

West Texas A&M baseball fans, meanwhile, saw ace pitcher Joe Corbett becomes the highest-drafted player in program history when he was selected 295th overall in the 10th round by the Rangers. He became just the fifth player in Lone Star Conference history to be drafted within the first 10 rounds of the annual event. He is a native of Edmond, Oklahoma, and had a dominant senior campaign, compiling a 12-1 record with a 2.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit .196 against him.

He is the program’s all-time leader in victories with 23 and strikeouts with 231 and collected two National Pitcher of the Year honors as well as being named the Lone Star Conference pitcher of the Year. Corbett also was a first-team all-America selection by three organizations that name such teams.

Corbett became the fourth WTAMU player selected in the draft, according to our story. Previously, Austin Moore in 2016; Josh Payne and Marshall Kasowski in 2017 also had been selected. He was the fourth highest selected player in LSC history.

Having an opportunity to continue a baseball career at the professional level is an impressive achievement and a testimony to the quality of baseball played at the collegiate level in West Texas. We congratulate all of these players on this accomplishment and wish them well in the next chapter of their baseball lives, wherever it might unfold.