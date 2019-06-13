Glen Rose Intermediate School announced that it has been named to the 2018-19 Honor Roll for its high achievement in student success.

The program, presented by Educational Results Partnership, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. Glen Rose Intermediate is one of 855public schools in Texas to be recognized.

The Honor Roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership (ERP), a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness. ERP maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts.

Schools that receive the Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For high schools, the Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

“We are honored to be recognized by educational and business leaders as an Honor Roll School,” said Lauri Mapes, school principal. “We are continually striving to increase academic achievement and improve educational outcomes for all of our students. Our teachers and administrators are fully committed, and we are thrilled to see their hard work and dedication produce such positive results.”

“The Honor Roll is the only school and district recognition program in Texas based solely on objective achievement data,” said Marilyn Reznick, ERP board chair. “Our goal is to guide other educators to data-informed best practices for raising student achievement.”