Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday! The day will be sweet and sunny, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will rise to a high near 93 degrees during the day with south winds blowing at 5 to 15 mph, forecasters said. Mostly sunny daytime skies will become increasingly cloudy at night when south-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph, forecasters said.

Overnight lows will dip to around 75 degrees, forecasters said.

Thousands of motorcyclists will be in town starting Friday for the annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally. Juneteenth celebrations will also kick off this weekend and include a parade in East Austin on Saturday, according to the Central Texas Juneteenth Committee.

Bikers and Juneteenth celebrators can expect partly sunny skies and highs in the 90s through Sunday, forecasters said. Oh, and don't forget, Sunday is Father's Day. Watch out for a 20% chance of rain that day, forecasters said.

Here's a look at the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 95 and a heat index of 100. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph through the evening could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Father's Day: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 95. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 74. South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 8 a.m., and a high near 92. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 74.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 75.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy with a low around 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98.