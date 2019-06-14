The Shackelford family had their annual family reunion at the Citizen’s Center this year in Glen Rose. A total of 47 people were in attendance ranging in age from two months to 92 years young. The day was filled with good food and fellowship. Each year the family gives $100 to each graduating senior and another $100 to a lucky winner between the ages of four and 14. They also raffle off three door prizes and hold a silent auction. From funds raised, donations are given to a community organization. This year the recipient was the Somervell County Committee on Aging (SCCOA) to help support transportation, Meals on Wheels and congregate meal programs.