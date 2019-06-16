25 years ago:

ORLANDO, Fla. - Southern Baptists and Roman Catholics can be more than political soul mates, the nation's largest Protestant denomination declared Thursday.

50 years ago:

A butane explosion and fire damaged a small house trailer at 10:20 p.m. Monday at the reside of E.R. Roundtree, 2706 54th St.

75 years ago:

Patriotism will be the theme of local "Juneteenth" celebrators when they spend the entire day Monday making a house to house canvas for the sale of war stamps and bonds.

100 years ago:

News items from the Ropes community - A well drilling rig will be on the ground in a few days to commence drilling a well on the school campus.