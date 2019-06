Members of Beta Mu Delta met for their summer send-off at the home of Sharon Schultz.

The theme was “April Showers Bring May Flowers” which was perfect since the home was decorated with beautiful fresh flowers.

The sisters enjoyed a social time with an array of cheeses, crackers, fruits and shrimp before a delicious buffet for dinner.

Following the meeting, door prizes were presented to Karen Wells, Peggy Ward, Melodie Isham and Pam Hirsch.