Three Glen Rose High School seniors are the 2019 recipients of the John and Frances Wasilchak Scholarship.

Westen Halcom, Natalie Lacey and Laura Ogletree were each awarded $5,000 to be used during their freshmen year of college. The scholarship award is renewable each year of their college careers as long as they remain full-time students and maintain a set GPA.

Halcom will attend McMurry University and plans to major in chemical engineering. After college, he hopes to pursue a career finding solutions to cure terminal illness by creating and improving medications. Halcom has participated in FFA, wildlife management, ENR, farm business management and junior quiz team. He served as student council president and secretary for the national honors society.

Number three in her class, Lacey will study nutrition science at Texas A&M University with the hopes of becoming a dentist. Lacey is very involved in school and in her community by: volunteering for over eight years at the Cherokee Nursing and Rehab Center; serving as vice president of POWERSET; and being named Optimist Student of the Month for May 2019. She was also on the varsity tennis team.

As the class salutatorian, Ogletree plans to study mechanical engineering at Texas Tech University. She wants to use her degree to make an impact on people’s lives by developing instruments used in medical procedures. Ogletree was the student council secretary, president of the national honors society, and was a section leader in band.

For the 2019-2020 school year, ten students will receive scholarships for a total of $47,500.

The Wasilchak Scholarship Fund was established in 2006 at the North Texas Community Foundation. To date, the fund has awarded more than $500,000 and benefitted 32 Glen Rose High School students.