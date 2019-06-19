PFLUGERVILLE

CAMPO to host

open house Thursday

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Courtyard Marriott Pflugerville, 16100 Impact Way. The open house will include information on the Regional Arterials Study, the MoKan/Northeast Subregional Plan and the Transportation Demand Management Plan.

Comments can be submitted in person at open houses, online or emailed to comments@campotexas.org. The comment deadline is July 15.

For more information: campotexas.org.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Tickets available for

Small Business luncheon

The city of Austin Small Business Program will host the 15th annual Women’s Entrepreneurial Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Road.

The luncheon will include a panel discussion featuring insights and experiences in achieving entrepreneurial success and time after for a Q&A session.

Tickets are $45 and are available at bit.ly/2WLsVZV.

SAN MARCOS

Medical Center workers

give $70,000 to charities

Central Texas Medical Center employees donated more than $70,000 to local charities in the annual Spring Into Giving campaign that ended in May.

A record 26 team members pledged $1,000 or more during this year’s campaign. Each year, medical center team members can pledge a portion of their earnings to support various causes.

Team members had eight donation choices, including an option for whichever cause is determined to have the greatest need. The Employee Assistance Fund, which supports team members going through hardship, such as a house fire, received the most donations.

Donations include $21,074 to the Employee Assistance Fund; $20,888. to the Greatest Need; $12,118 to the CTMC Mission Trips; $5,122 to the Emergency Cancer Fund; $4,232 to the Emergency Health Care; $2,460 to Habitat for Humanity; $2,451 to Community Resources; and $2,232 to the United Way.

Two hundred fifty-nine team members contributed to the campaign exceeding the 2019 goal by over $5,000.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Heart Association offers

classes throughout county

The American Heart Association will offer classes from Wednesday through Tuesday in Williamson County.

A Pediatric Advanced Life Support Skills Session will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Round Rock Central, 2701 Parker Road.

Basic Life Saver Provider classes will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Queen of Hearts CPR, 263 Housefinch Loop, Leander; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at BiGHeart CPR Training, 331 Baldwin St., Hutto; and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3240 East Whitestone Blvd., Unit 47, Cedar Park.

A Heartsaver First Aid class will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Williamson County EMS North Campus, 3189 S.E. Inner Loop, Georgetown. A Basic Life Saver Renewal class will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Queen of Hearts CPR, 100 College St., Round Rock.

A Basic Life Provider Skills Session class will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at KareCore Health and Safety Training Center, 1100 Gattis School Road, Suite 200, Round Rock.

For information or to register, visit bit.ly/1fhNSS0 and search “Williamson County.”

LEANDER

Humane Heroes to host

low cost vaccination clinic

Texas Humane Heroes, 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, will host a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

This is a walk-in clinic; appointments will not be taken. Heartworm testing and prevention for dogs will be offered. Microchips for cats and dogs will be available for $25, which includes administering the microchip, basic registration and a complimentary microchip tag.

Dogs are required to be on a leash, and cats must be in separate carriers. Texas Humane Heroes cannot accept feral or aggressive animals at the vaccination clinic. Sedated pets will also not be treated.

For more information: humaneheroes.org.

KYLE

Watershed Partnership

offers lawn workshop

The Plum Creek Watershed Partnership will host the “Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters” program workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Kyle Fire Department Station 1, 210 W. Moore St.

The free education program focuses on protecting water quality by reducing runoff through rainwater capture and through information on ecologically appropriate quantities and timing of inputs to residential lawns. A free soil sample analysis will be available.

Registration is required at bit.ly/2MTqDIM.

— American-Statesman staff