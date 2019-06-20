Jacob Paul Loyd, a 25-year-old Glen Rose resident, was indicted on June 5 on a murder charge by a Somervell County grand jury. Loyd is accused of strangling his mother to death with an extension cord on or about July 7, 2017, according documents obtained from Somervell County 249th Judicial District Court.

In a separate charge, Loyd is also facing a felony count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

That court document states that Loyd entered a habitation of a different individual, without the consent of that person, “and attempted to commit or committed the felony offense of unlawful restraint.”

Loyd is in the Somervell County Jail under a $250,000 bond on the murder charge, which is a first-degree felony count.

Somervell County Jail records show that in October 2016 Loyd was arrested and charged with a felony count of family assault/impeding the breathing of a household member.

He was released from jail on Oct. 3 of that year.

Three months prior to that, in July 2016, Loyd was arrested on a charge of theft of a firearm.