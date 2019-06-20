The Cross Timbers Wine Association and the Glen Rose Downtown Association are hosting the Glen Rose Wine & Art Festival at Barnard’s Mill and the downtown square this weekend.

On Friday, the event will be held from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday 12-9 p.m.

There will be musical performances throughout the weekend by Jeremy Lynn Woodall & The Grinders, Rowdy Richter, K3 Sisters, Thawind Mills, Cami Maki, and The Trials.

“We have two stages with music. The main stage will be up front of the courthouse and there will be an acoustic stage between the old Glen Rose Reporter and the museum. There will be music all day. It will alternate from stage to stage,” Harris said.

Tickets for the wine tasting are $35. Tickets are good for 24, one-ounce tastings from participating wineries/vineyards Friday and Saturday.

Participating wineries include Bluff Dale Winery, Bull Lion & Ranch & Vineyard, OG Cellars, Pemberton Cellars Winery and more.

There will also be a children’s area between City Hall and the Somervell County annex building.

Little Tiger Learning Center is sponsoring the bounce house, games and snacks. Parents can drop their children off for an hour, they will get a wristband that matches their child’s wristband, and the parents can go and enjoy the event. Dinosaur Valley State Park will also be hosting Painting with the Ranger.

The square will be closed off early Friday morning through Saturday evening. Public parking will be available at the Glen Rose High School parking lot.

A shuttle will run from the parking lot to the old jail to take attendees back and forth from the event and another shuttle will pick people up and drop them off at hotels in town.

Handicapped parking will be available at the United Methodist Church parking lot.

All proceeds benefit The Glen Rose Downtown Business Owners Association Revitalization Program and Somervell County Cancer Support Group.