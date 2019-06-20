AUSTIN — Last year, Texas’ temperatures soared to record highs and staff at more than 40 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department sites handled 134 incidents relating to heat-related illnesses in humans and pets. On the eve of the official start of summer, TPWD experts are sharing their top six heat hacks for staying safe in the outdoors during the blistering Texas heat.

Here are the top six heat hacks recommended for park visitors:

Hydrate- It’s important to drink at least 16 ounces of water every hour in the heat to replenish your body and prevent dehydration. Don’t forget to bring enough for your four-legged family members too.

Block the Rays- Apply a generous amount of sunscreen or sunblock before heading outdoors. Be sure to reapply every couple of hours, and after swimming or sweating.

Dress Smart- Wear light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing; a hat, correct shoes, sunscreen and wet bandanas to keep you cool while in the sun. For pets, protect paws against blistering by hitting the trails during cooler times of the day when the ground isn’t hot or by putting booties on pets to help shield paws from the hot ground. Touch the pavement or ground with the back of your hand. If you cannot hold it there for five seconds, the surface is too hot for your dog’s paws.

Stay Salty- Food helps keep up energy and replace salt lost from sweating. Eating snacks such as jerky, granola, trail mix, tuna and dried fruit is a fantastic way to nourish your body while on the trails.

Buddy System- Two brains are better than one. It’s beneficial to have someone with you in hot conditions so you can look after each other on the trail. With high temperatures hitting Texas, heat-related illnesses are common and having a friend around to help recognize the early symptoms can save you from getting sick.

Plan Ahead- Study the map and have it with you. Average hikers move at 2 miles per hour, so allow yourself plenty of time to avoid hiking in the heat of the day. Make sure to rest in a cool or shaded area to recover from the heat if necessary. It is also a good idea to let someone know your plan before you hit the trails and what time you should be back. That way, if you become lost, people know where to look. For more information about heat safety, visit the TPWD website.

Parks are a great place to explore during the summer and there are things happening weekly at the more than 90 Texas State Parks. For a full calendar of state park events, visit the Texas State Parks calendar page on the TPWD website.

Find a park in your area at http://texasstateparks.org.