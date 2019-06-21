The Amarillo Independent School District's administration is recommending the Board of Trustees address the proposed name change of Lee Elementary School at next month's regular meeting.

"At the May 21, 2019, meeting the AISD Board of Trustees approved the Administration moving forward with the process of considering the renaming of Lee Elementary School," Superintendent of Schools Doug Loomis said. "In accordance with Policy CW (Local), Administration solicited input from Lee Elementary staff and parents, as well as the Districtwide Educational Advisory Council, regarding the proposed name change to Park Hills Elementary School. This input is in addition to numerous Board meeting public comments and Board contact forms from community members and others over the past 18 months."

Loomis said it is recommended the Board take action regarding the name change at the July 15 regular meeting.

"Because only three days of school remained after the Board's action, the Administration prepared a simple survey to engage parents regarding a potential name change," he said during the June 17 Board of Trustee session. "Approximately half of the parent surveys were returned and all but one of the staff surveys were returned. The staff overwhelmingly supported a proposed name change and of the 49 percent of parents who returned surveys, one in three supported a proposed name change. The proposed name change of Park Hills Elementary School appears to be supported by both staff and parents who are in favor of changing the name. In addition to the parent and staff engagement, the Administration met with the Districtwide Educational Advisory Council to discuss the possible change."

According to Loomis, the DEAC discussed the options of changing the name of the school to Park Hills Elementary School or keeping the name Lee Elementary. After a third discussion, he said the Council supported changing the name of the school to Park Hills Elementary and a member of the Lee Elementary School Site Based Decision Making Committee joined the DEAC meeting for the discussion, as required by policy.

In accordance with the policy, Loomis said Park Hills Elementary Elementary is being presented as a proposed name change because Park HIlls is the name of the neighborhood in which the school is located and it fits within the traditional naming of elementary schools for AISD. He said alternatively, policy does allow the Board to do nothing, as the name of Lee Elementary does not have to change to be in align with policy.

"I am in support of renaming what is currently called Lee Elementary," Amarillo resident Jerri Glover said during the meeting's public comment segment. "I stand before you again asking you to do the right thing. I have faith because I have faith in this Board. I am so pleased to see at least the filled seats filled with people I can trust to do the right thing were this is concerned."

Amarillo Branch NAACP President Floyd Anthony said the organization advocates for the removal of all Confederate symbols and names from public property.

"Robert E. Lee, to some, was a great man," he said. "He was a general. He was a slave owner. Robert E. Lee and the Confederacy, to most African-Americans like myself and my generation, view him and the Confederate flag as symbols of the atrocities that were placed upon the slaves that were brought over here against their will. The economy of the South prior to the Civil War was built on the blood, sweat and tears of those slaves. Members of the African-American community of my generation view Robert E. Lee as a traitor, along with Benedict Arnold and Aaron Burr. We don't see schools named after them. When you take a school like Robert E. Lee and change the name to Lee Elementary, it's still Robert E. Lee and has a negative connotation to the African-American community."

Anthony said the school was named and built during Jim Crow laws, when there was no consideration given to the Black community.

"You have an opportunity to right that wrong and right the injustice that has been imposed upon a race of people," he said.