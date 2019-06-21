The Texas Tech football team picked up an oral commitment Thursday night from Clinton Anokwuru, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end and defensive end from Fort Bend Bush.

Anokwuru (pronounced "Uh-KNOCK-uh-roo") announced for the Red Raiders with a video posted on social media. He was second-team all-District 20-6A as a tight end last season, his junior year. His team went 6-5.

He transferred to Bush from Alief Elsik, where he played varsity football the year before.

Anokwuru recently participated in a Tech camp and received a scholarship offer, his first from a power-five conference program. Within the state, he also has had scholarship offers from North Texas, SMU and Texas Southern.

Army, Navy and Wyoming also have offered him scholarships, according to recruiting services, as well as Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana-Lafayette.

TEXAS TECH RECRUITING CLASS

The following players have made non-binding oral commitments to Texas Tech. National signing periods for high-school recruits are Dec. 18-20 and Feb. 5 through April 1.

Donovan Smith, 6-3, 193, QB-WR, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman; Caleb Rogers, 6-4, 270, OT, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Clinton Anokwuru, 6-3, 235, TE-DE, Fort Bend Bush; Jonathan Davis, 6-1, 165, DB, Dallas South Oak Cliff.