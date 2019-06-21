Hundreds of visitors braved one of the warmest days of the year last weekend to shop local farmers market and artisan wares, and enjoyed live music and family friendly entertainment at the Light Farms Spring Market. A new family moves into Prosper/Celina area neighborhood Light Farms every other day and since Light Farms opened in 2012, Prosper’s population has more than doubled, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau populations figures. The booming development puts a focus on wellness for North Texas residents, which was on full display at the Light Farms Spring Market.

Model Homes offered tours to prospective homebuyers interested in learning more about the North Texas community. Light Farms is a neighborhood of choice for many families relocating from California and other areas to North Texas for jobs, and has experienced a strong spring selling season – closing a new home sale more than every other day. Unique amenities focused on wellness and nature include a new sand beach, recreational lake, neighborhood restaurant and more.

The Barn Yard at Light Farms is located at 1234 Homestead Court in Celina.