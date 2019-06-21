The Melissa Independent School District recently promoted Maddie Coe to serve as its director of communications. Coe has served the district for the last four years under the title of community relations.

Since joining Melissa ISD in 2015, Coe has implemented communication strategies and processes for the district, and has shaped the digital presence of Melissa schools through the presentation of the district website and social media network. She also designs the district’s annual portfolio and the advertising for school events, and writes the news releases for Melissa schools.

“It is truly an honor to serve on Team Melissa,” Coe said. “I feel blessed to work alongside a group of educators who have a passion for moving kids forward in life and supporting them along the way. I want to thank Keith Murphy, Dr. Robert Rich, and Kim Boedeker in particular for their leadership and for setting high expectations. It is a joy and a privilege to be able to showcase the culture and progression of Melissa Schools, and our students’ many achievements, through our district communications. I look forward to continuing my part in working to meet the needs of our fast-growing community.”

Murphy, the Melissa ISD superintendent, said Coe is a vital part of the district’s team.

“She does so many things to keep us all connected,” Murphy said. “Maddie is a sharp young lady who always strives to keep our families and staff informed about the exciting things that are happening in Melissa Schools.”

Coe earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and strategic communication from the University of North Texas. She has worked in communications and public relations for six years.

“Ms. Coe is at the helm of our websites and our social media, ensuring that all stakeholders see and hear our story,” Boedeker, a district deputy superintendent, said. “She is constantly evaluating our communication processes and making sure they are supportive to all. Maddie tells our story at Melissa Schools.”