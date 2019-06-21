In the latest inspirational comeback story from downtown, the Amarillo Club revealed this week that it has recently undertaken a $1 million enhancement of the iconic venue on the 31st floor of the FirstBank Southwest Tower, located on the corner of 6th and Tyler.

The club is renovating, remodeling and updating the main dining area, according to a news release and reported in our pages Thursday. The fact that such a project is even possible only a year after it looked like the Amarillo Club might have to close is a testimony to the resiliency of the city and its people.

Abhishek Sonkka, who is the club’s general manager, said the club, which opened in 1947, has rebounded from near-closure with 35 percent membership growth and the $1 million investment that will, according to our story, redesign the main dining room with a new color palette and include modern, upscale furnishings.

“One year ago, we thought we would have to close our doors,” Sonkkar said in our story. “Today, we get to announce that not only is our membership growing, but we’re investing $1 million to better the club for our members.”

The renovations began earlier this week and are expected to be completed by the Labor Day holiday. According to Sonkkar, members can still eat, drink and socialize on the 30th floor until the renovations, which have been dubbed Project31, are complete. Once the 31st floor is renovated, the 30th floor is in line for an update.

The exciting project represents an about-face from last year, when, according to Globe-News archives, the club’s board of directors recommended the historic setting be closed in April 2018. However, the reversal of fortune began when Jerry Hodge, president of the Amarillo Club board, and other members contributed $250,000 to the club to position it for future success.

“It’s going to make the Amarillo Club the most elite and exclusive dining experience in Amarillo,” Sonkkar said in our story.

The move represents another exciting development in the evolution of downtown. The Amarillo Club was in dire need of updating both inside and outside. The new look combined with a growing membership should provide the club with a much-needed infusion of energy and leadership for years to come. Keeping the Amarillo Club active provides a link with the city’s history and positions it for the future as it continues to change and grow. Toward that end, the club announced that it has waived initiation fees for anyone who joins before Aug. 31.

“I can’t believe how far we’ve come in the past year,” Hodge said in our story. “The club’s future is very bright, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

According to our story, a number of individuals and corporate citizens are partners in the project and also deserve credit: Aaron Emerson with Gaut Whittenburg Emerson Commercial Real Estate as well as David and Peggy Long, the owners of the FirstBank Southwest Tower. Other sponsors include Country Chevrolet, Happy State Bank, BSA CareXpress Urgent Care, Family Medicine Centers, Street Auto Group and Smart Chemical Services. Happy State Bank and FirstBank Southwest are financing the project.

We congratulate the Amarillo Club and its leadership on this remarkable turnaround and look forward to seeing the club continue to grow in membership and prestige in years to come.





