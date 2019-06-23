It is no understatement to proclaim the 2019 legislative session had the most profound impact upon Texas Tech and its educational mission in Texas and beyond since man walked on the moon some half-century ago.

And while this wasn't necessarily the same kind of “one small step…” sort of stuff, it was still a giant leap of a session fans of the Texas Tech brand will remember for a long, long time. The big-ticket item was a fully funded appropriation of $17.3 million for the school of veterinary medicine that is now expected to bloom into life in Amarillo between a September groundbreaking and the enrollment of the first class in the fall of 2021.

Tech officials are equally proud that another $20 million was allocated for the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The Texas Tech System also received requested funds for Angelo State University and a support program for first-year students as $5 million for the TTUHSC in Lubbock to replace prior grant funding for the Telemedicine Wellness, Intervention, Triage and Referral Project, a critical mental health initiative, according to our story.

Not since 1969, when Texas Technological College became Texas Tech University and the Tech school of medicine was created has TTU enjoyed such a bountiful legislative harvest.

“This, to me, is the most historic session we’ve had in the last 50 years,” TTU System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell said in our story last week. “We have been able to add two new professional schools to the Texas Tech University System, and we’ve also achieved significant success.”

The vet school has garnered the most attention as Tech was working to launch only the second such facility in the state. While the funding is important, the school still needs approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The item, officially approved as part of the state’s $250 billion budget by Gov. Greg Abbott, provides operational funding, which means Tech can move forward on important items such as hiring faculty.

Equally important, the vet school initiative produced a spirit of cooperation across West Texas that was in many ways unprecedented. Amarillo leadership stepped up in a serious way with $90 million in commitments, including up to $69 million from the city’s economic development corporation. It was an impressive summoning of financial wherewithal.

The collaborative approach to securing an item understood as being beneficial to an entire region was critical. The region’s legislative delegation likewise moved in concert while building consensus in both chambers.

“We had folks from all of our elected delegations in West Texas working together, and we had communities working together,” Mitchell said. “There were 16 different chambers of commerce writing letters of support for Amarillo to get the vet school. We had councils of city government writing letters collectively to support the vet school in Amarillo.”

The focus on Texas Tech’s expansive footprint and its impact on an entire region played well. Since that session 50 years ago, Texas Tech has planted campuses in a number of West Texas locales, making the dream of higher education accessible to more and more people. That is the refrain of both the vet school and the dental school.

When a second veterinary school in Texas finally opens, its focus will be on attracting students predisposed to remaining in and serving this region. When the dental school opens, it will mark the first new dental school in Texas in five decades.

“Not only are we thankful, but we think the state’s made a tremendous investment into not only our region, and not only in higher education, but a huge investment into the future of Texas overall,” Mitchell said in our story.

Once up and running, the school will throw off an estimated $75 million in annual economic impact on Amarillo, which was selected as the site primarily because of its position in the heart of cattle country, where there is a pronounced need for large-animal vets. The city also is home to Tech’s pharmacy school, so cross-functional partnerships and research initiatives will be another benefit.

“Today we are proud to announce Texas Tech and Amarillo have a winner in the vet school,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said in our story. “We will have a $76 million annual impact indefinitely, when the vet school opens. That’s a win for us.”

The session was a win on many levels, particularly in matters of education. Lawmakers committed significant money to public education as well as beefing up budget dollars for higher education in terms of increasing the basic formula funding for enrollment and allocating new research dollars.

Legislators from the West Texas delegation said all along that education would be a priority, and then they found a way to make it happen.

“Texas is better for it,” Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) said in our story about the vet school. “I can’t say enough about the inner workings of the team. … It took a team effort and the team came through.”

And, because of that, West Texans many years from now will look back at the session of 2019 and remember how a region’s future was changed for the better.