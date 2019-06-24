Texas gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 18.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 29.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.98/g today while the most expensive is $3.27/g, a difference of $1.29/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.98/g while the highest is $3.27/g, a difference of $1.29/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.92/g while the most expensive is $5.86/g, a difference of $3.94/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65/g today. The national average is down 19.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 18.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.49/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.54/g.

San Antonio- $2.22/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.25/g.

Austin- $2.31/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.33/g.

"For the seventh straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, to a level last seen in March. But just in time for the upcoming holiday, the steak is at high risk of being broken," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "A large refinery explosion in Philadelphia last week may ultimately serve to push gasoline prices higher once we learn more details about how long that facility may be offline. For now, motorists along the East Coast may only see prices rise a few cents as a result, but could see more of a hit should the refinery be down for a long period of time. Furthermore, oil prices have rebounded notably due to increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran and attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway which sees over 20% of global oil supply traversing through the waterway. Whether the upcoming and likely rebound in gasoline prices sticks for long is unknown, but if tempers continue to flare between the two countries, motorists may fall victim to the rocky relationship in the form of higher gas prices. In addition, trade tensions with China have now taken a back seat, but with President Trump meeting President Xi Jinping, we may see either more upward pressure on oil if signs of a truce in trade emerge, or downward pressure if the countries move further apart."

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.