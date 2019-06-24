More than 30 police cars swarmed the Galewood Garden Apartments in North Austin Sunday night, creating a hectic scene that roused several onlookers.

Police said 911 calls began coming in around 9:50 p.m. reporting gunshots. By 10:30 p.m., officers could be heard on a bullhorn asking people in a specific apartment unit to “come out with your hands up.”

Police have not yet determined if anyone has been shot or injured.

“It’s kind of at a hectic, figure-everything-out stage,” police Lt. Jeff Olson said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.