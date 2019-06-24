How ‘bout those Amarillo Sod Poodles? First-half champions of the Texas League South Division in their first season here as a Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

As we reported earlier this week, the pieces nicely fell into place during the final three days of the season’s first half as the Sod Poodles closed with three wins, including an 8-2 road victory against the Arkansas Naturals a week ago.

That development, happening in concert with Midland’s 3-0 loss to Springfield, paved the way for the team’s official invitation to the Texas League postseason. Amarillo finished the first half with a 34-34 mark.

The first-half championship was one of several cool Sod Poodle developments during the past week. The team landed seven players on the Texas League All-Star game roster, the second most of any franchise. The 83rd edition of the contest is scheduled for June 25 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Scheduled to pack their bags for the game are, according to our story, catcher Luis Torrens, second baseman Ivan Castillo, shortstop Owen Miller, outfielder Edward Olivares, utilityman Kyle Overstreet and pitchers Emmanuel Ramirez and Travis Radke.

Also, team manager Phillip Wellman and his staff, by virtue of the first-half division title, will direct the South team. Among the numbers compiled by players as of the announcement, Torrens has driven in 23 runs and leads the league with 22 runners thrown out trying to steal. Castillo is hitting .342 in his past 36 games and has at least one hit in all but five games so far this season.

Miller has compiled a .296 average with 83 hits and has driven in 34 runs while Olivares is seventh in the league with 39 RBI with eight home runs. Overstreet, who has played first, third and catcher so far this season, is hitting .269 with 15 RBI. Ramirez, an all-star for the third time in the past four years, has a 3.84 ERA with five victories. Finally, Radke is an all-star for the second straight year and has a 3-1 record with a 2.38 earned-run average.

The South stars will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory in the series after last year’s win in Midland that was decided by an extra-inning home-run contest.

It’s been a news-filled week for the franchise. Miller was named the Texas League player of the week after a blistering week in which he had two games with at least three hits. As of early this week, he was second in all of Double-A baseball in hits. It marked the second consecutive week a Sod Poodles player had been honored as Emmanuel Ramirez was tabbed the league’s pitcher of the week.

The Sod Poodles are living up to their promise to bring an exciting brand of baseball to Amarillo. The Padres’ reputation as a franchise that knows how to recognize and develop talent is apparent across the assembled roster. The team continues to draw good crowds to Hodgetown. As many know, minor league baseball is as much about fan experience around the game as quality of play on the field, but sustained success requires striking a balance between the two and building a core fan base of repeat customers augmented by those attending less frequently to simply enjoy baseball on a fine summer night in the Panhandle.

So far this season, it’s been an enjoyable experience for the Sod Poodles and their fans alike.