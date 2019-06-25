Jacob Paul Loyd, a 25-year-old Glen Rose resident, was indicted on June 5 on a murder charge by a Somervell County grand jury. A capias warrant was then issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody the following afternoon, June 6, upon arrival at the Somervell County Jail.

Loyd is accused of strangling his mother, Brandi Loyd, to death with an extension cord on or about July 7, 2017, according to court documents.

She was 45 years old.

Jacob Loyd is in the Somervell County Jail under a $250,000 bond on that charge, which is a first-degree felony.

If convicted, the penalty in Texas for murder ranges between five to 99 years or life in prison, according to Trey Brown, assistant district attorney to Somervell/Johnson County District Attorney Dale Hanna.

Brown told the Glen Rose Reporter on Monday that he would not provide a news release or any other information on the crime because it’s an ongoing case.

As of press time, the newspaper had not heard from the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office in response to a Freedom of Information Act request to clarify some of the details of the case.

Loyd is also facing a felony count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

That court document states that on or about May 6, 2019, Loyd entered a habitation of an individual, without the consent of that person, “and attempted to commit or committed the felony offense of unlawful restraint.”

Somervell County Jail records show in October 2016 Loyd was arrested and charged with a felony count of family assault/impeding the breathing of a household member. He was released from jail on Oct. 3 of that year.

Three months prior to that, in July 2016, Loyd was arrested on a charge of theft of a firearm.

Brandi Loyd was born on Jan. 14, 1972, in Bosque County. She was survived by daughter Lauren Jones, in addition to Jacob Loyd.