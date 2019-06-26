SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

Nature program comes alive Thursday

The program "Nature Nights: Birds of Prey and Reptiles" will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave.

The center's free, family-friendly Nature Night events allow participants to explore native plants, animals and the ecology of Central Texas. The program Thursday will include interactive presentations, hikes with experts and nature crafting for children of all ages.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Stroll to live music on Friday night

On Friday, Smart Trips Austin will offer a "Smart Stroll to Live Music" that will depart at 6 p.m. from the Austin Public Library's Windsor Park Branch, 5833 Westminster Drive.

The stroll will end at Cafe Mueller inside the H-E-B grocery at 1801 E. 51st St. The event will feature live musical performances by Heather Wiley and Lee Baker, and participants can meet neighbors over food, drinks and tunes while finding new walking routes in the neighborhood.

It's free to join the stroll, and participants will receive an H-E-B gift card.

EAST AUSTIN

Community resource fair set for YMCA

Pop-Up ATX, a new initiative that facilitates pop-up resource fairs throughout the community, will put on its next event, “City Services on the Go,” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at YMCA of Austin — East Communities, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd.

The Austin Code Department will have Google cardboard goggles that allow guests to experience a day in the life of a code inspector during a virtual walk through a home, one with common code violations. The Austin Public Library bookmobile will be present, too, and guests will be able to check out books and movies for free with a library card.

The event also will include free screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Fasting is recommended for at least two hours before having a blood sugar screening and eight hours before having a cholesterol screening.

Find more information at austintexas.gov/event/pop-atx-city-services-go.

GEORGETOWN

Learn about herbs from gardeners Saturday

Members of the Williamson County Master Gardeners herb garden committee will present a “Hands on the Garden” lecture and demonstration from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Texas A&M AgriLife training room, 3151 SE Inner Loop.

The free program, titled “What can I do with my herbs?,” will cover tips for growing herbs and how to use them. Committee members will provide samples or herbs and recipes that call for them. After the tasting, attendees can tour the renovated herb garden.

For more information: 512-943-3300; klwhitney@ag.tamu.edu.

KYLE

Hays district approves Lehman High principal

Hays school trustees this week approved Karen Zuniga as the new principal for Lehman High School.

Zuniga began her educator career as a teacher at Hemphill Elementary School in the Hays district in 2002. She taught at Tobias Elementary and Chapa Middle schools before becoming an instructional strategist for the Hays district. In 2013, she was named the assistant principal at Chapa Middle School. Zuniga had served as the principal of Science Hall Elementary School since 2017.

A former semifinalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards as a teacher, Zuniga earned her Bachelor of Education degree from Texas State University. She holds master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction from Texas State and educational leadership and administration from Lamar University.

BASTROP

Patriotic Festival will launch on Saturday

The 28th annual Bastrop Patriotic Festival will be from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Fisherman’s Park, 1200 Willow St.

The free festival will feature activities that include 1K and 5K fun runs; a Colorado River mobile exhibit; kiddie train rides; inflatable water slides at Water Wonderland; games and crafts; hot dog, hot pepper, ice cream and pie eating contests; the Bastrop Area Cruisers and Blue Flame Cruisers Car Show; live music; and a fireworks display.

Admission is free, but some activities will have associated costs. A free shuttle service will run from noon to 11 p.m. from the Jerry Fay Wilhelm Center for the Performing Arts, 1401 Cedar St.

Find more information at bit.ly/2X7ADCU.

— American-Statesman staff